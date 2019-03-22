Leah Gerber, 26, and Tim Balton, 23, right, chat as the dogs they brought run around. Land used for the dog park at 11th Street and Park Road NW is for sale. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

The Washington area is known for its parks: The reflecting pools and wide walkways on the Mall, the untamed trails of Rock Creek Park.

But according to a new report by the Trust for Public Land, perhaps it should also be known for its dog parks.

In a national survey of the nation’s 100 largest U.S. cities, Arlington ranked 10th for its dog parks, while D.C. clocked in at No. 22 — up three spots from last year (Arlington County was treated as a city in the report).

Dog parks are among the fastest-growing type of green space in American cities, the Trust for Public Land said.

The survey, which calculates the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, found that over the past decade, the number of dog parks across the country has increased more than 70 percent. In the District, the number of city-sanctioned dog parks went from one in 2010 to 12, the organization found.

Dog parks have become a hotly debated topic in recent years as communities and elected officials determine the best use for resources and neighborhood green space.

Last month, the District announced its intent to offer $2.1 million to acquire a plot of land owned by Metro in Columbia Heights that residents have used as a neighborhood dog park for years. The land isn’t an official dog park counted or controlled by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

The announcement reignited a debate over dog parks — what they mean, who gets to enjoy them and how much they’re worth.

For many dog owners, a dog park is the front yard of their neighborhood, a place to meet and mingle while their dogs wrestle and run. Critics call them harbingers of gentrification and several have questioned the wisdom of funneling millions of dollars into a neighborhood dog run, rather than using the money to address citywide issues, such as affordable housing.

The 12 dog parks in the District amount to roughly two dog parks per 100,000 residents. There are no dog parks in Wards 7 and 8, the city’s poorest.

Across the river, there are eight dog parks in Arlington, amounting to 3.5 dog parks per 100,000 residents.

Parks are seeing a boon, the report said, largely because of cross-agency collaboration and resident advocacy that pushes for clean and controlled spaces for four-legged friends to play off-leash.

“We find that what makes dog parks successful is strong collaboration between the public parks agency, the surrounding community and a local dog advocacy group, primarily volunteers that have a strong ownership stake in the dog park,” the report said.

Earlier this month, D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (Ward 1) wrote a letter to Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld in which she outlined a policy that, she said, should give the District preference in the sale of the Columbia Heights property.

“The District of Columbia has offered to purchase the property at ‘a price equal to at least the appraised market value’” of $2.1 million, she wrote. “I request WMATA to discontinue the current disposition process and enter into a unilateral negotiation with the District of Columbia in good faith. My staff and I are ready and willing to discuss this issue and possible alternative solutions.”

Should the District’s offer be rejected, Nadeau has said, the city will seek an alternative space to establish a dog park in Columbia Heights, which would bring the number of dog parks in D.C. to 13.

