HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — A dog was shot and killed in southern Maryland by a state trooper after a woman was mauled.

Maryland State Police say 28-year-old Jenna Ray Sutphin was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Washington for treatment of her injuries. Police say the dog was owned by Sutphin’s fiancé.

Police say passing motorists placed calls to the barrack in Prince Frederick Thursday morning complaining about a loose animal.

When a trooper arrived, he saw the dog, a dogo breed, attacking the woman.

The dog then began moving aggressively toward the trooper, who fired his pistol.

The dog was wounded and ran off. It was shot and killed in a subsequent attempt to catch it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.