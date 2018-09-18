MATTHEWS, N.C. — Dollar Tree says it’s planning to consolidate store support centers in a North Carolina town and a Virginia city as part of its continuing integration of Family Dollar’s organization and support functions.

Dollar Tree said it is closing the Matthews headquarters after the consolidation, but the distribution center in the town will remain open to serve Family Dollar stores. About 700 employees have been given offers to relocate. Dollar Tree says it’ll provide job transition benefits and outplacement services to the affected workers.

The store support center consolidation is expected to be completed by fall 2019.

