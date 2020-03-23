“These are increasingly stressful times already,” Sheppard said. “So we’ve been preparing and planning, talking through what ifs and how we can handle an increase in volume.”
Advocates say they want people to know that services are still up and running.
“We’re still actively taking clients,” said Capt. Jamie Clay, residential director with the domestic violence shelter offered by the Salvation Army of Roanoke.
The Salvation Army now checks the temperature of all who come into its shelter and has made adjustments to allow for more distance between people as recommended by health officials.
SARA Roanoke, a sexual assault crisis center, has shifted its counseling clients to tele-appointments to observe social distancing and allow its staffers to work from home as much as possible.
The center still mans its round-the-clock emergency hotline, said Executive Director Teresa Berry.
“We’re working to maintain as much as we can while at the same time keeping everybody safe,” Berry said.
