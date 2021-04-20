Dominion Energy has canceled plans to construct a second office tower in downtown Richmond, Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the energy giant says it’s not pursuing plans “at this time” for what would have been called 700 Canal Place.

That planned 17-story building would have been built on the site where the company’s One James River Plaza office tower had stood since 1978 until last May when it was demolished.

Dominion built 600 Canal Place, a 20-floor office tower on East Canal Street in downtown Richmond. The company moved employees and operations into that building during the fall of 2019.

Plans had called for 700 Canal Place to have a skybridge connecting it to the tower that Dominion completed in 2019, but the company said last May that it had not made a final decision on whether to construct a second office building.

Dominion has about 300 fewer employees after the company sold substantially all of its gas transmission and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway Energy last year. Dominion also anticipates more flexibility with its return-to-work plans when that takes place this year.