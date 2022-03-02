The program is geared toward improving equity for Hispanic students, but all students are welcome to apply. Participating universities are still developing details of their programs, but Dominion expects more than 1,250 students will be able to participate over the next three years.
The participating schools are George Mason University, Northern Virginia Community College, Sampson Community College, University of Connecticut at Stamford, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez and Utah Valley University.
The programs will launch this summer and information on how to apply will be released in the spring.