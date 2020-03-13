The settlement stems from a complaint that was filed against Dominion. It said the company violated a pollution discharge permit when it released more than 27 million gallons of water from a coal ash impoundment at its Possum River Power Station without providing required specific advance notice.
The complaint also alleged that groundwater seepage was observed along the shoreline of the James River near Dominion’s Chesterfield Power Station.
As part of the agreement, the company will conduct multiple environmental compliance audits at numerous facilities and put a comprehensive environmental management system in place, Herring’s office said.
Dominion did not admit to any liability or facts alleged in the complaint, according to the agreement.
