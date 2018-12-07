Dominion has filed notice with a federal agency that it is suspending construction along the entire 600-mile route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The utility filed its decision with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a letter dated Friday. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group Appalachian Voices released word of the decision on its webpage Friday. It was reported by the Staunton News Leader.

In its letter to FERC, Dominion cited a stay of implementation of a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted Friday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The letter said construction will only continue for safety purposes and to prevent environmental damage.

The pipeline would originate in West Virginia and run through parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

