BLACKSBURG, Va. — Donations to Virginia Tech have surpassed $150 million for the second straight year.

Donors made more than $153.6 million in new gifts and commitments to the university during the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Donations to Virginia Tech Athletics rose 59 percent, to nearly $44.7 million.

Major gifts included $20 million to support the launch of the Calhoun Honors Discovery Program and $15.2 million for a new Student Athlete Performance Center. They also included $5 million to establish the May Family Foundation Pathway for 1st-Generation Students.

A new annual tradition — Giving Day — drew more than 5,000 gifts and raised over $1.6 million on March 20 and March 21.

