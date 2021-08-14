When I was a kid, around 1970, I went to watch Jim French and perhaps other Senators play an exhibition game of donkey baseball at the field that used to be on the corner of Calvert and Wisconsin NW. I remember being excited about the prospects of watching such an oddity. The main hook was that batters would have to use the donkey to get to first base. Alas, the windup was better than the pitch because the batters had a hard time getting the donkeys to move at all. What the heck was that and who would come up with such an idea?