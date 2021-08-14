— John J. Beins, Rockville
So many people have claimed over the years to have invented donkey baseball that Answer Man finds it impossible to adjudicate the matter. Was it J. Horace Werne, the son of a Memphis saddle-maker? Was it Raymond L. Doane, an Iowan who called himself “the father of donkey baseball”? Was it Ralph E. Godfrey, who ran Godfrey’s Donkeys, which in 1973 advertised itself as the “oldest donkey company in the world”? Was it Theodor Megaarden, proprietor of the Lazy K Ranch, who later left the burro game to become an advance man for Marquis the Magician?
There are no easy answers in the world of donkey baseball.
What we can say with some certainty is that the first person to die playing donkey baseball was William Beck, a Pasadena, Calif., policeman who fell off his donkey on Aug. 5, 1934, and died at the hospital from a cerebral hemorrhage.
The game had not been around for very long and the Associated Press story about the tragedy explained: “In donkey baseball the batter knocks the ball afield and then tries to reach first base on the donkey ahead of the throw from the fielders, also mounted on the desert beasts.”
Donkey baseball is baseball on donkeys — with modifications. The pitcher and catcher are not astride donkeys. Neither is the batter, at first. After striking the ball, he or she must mount a donkey and ride the animal to the large chalk circle that signifies first base.
Fielders are also on donkeys. They may dismount to go after the ball, but they must hold on to the reins.
It was a gimmick, of course, emerging during the Depression to entertain our morose grandparents. The fun was supposedly in watching as donkeys bucked their riders, refused to move or pooped on the field, which even Phillies players don’t do.
In 1935, MGM released a short film on the craze. (Find it on YouTube by searching “donkey baseball.”)
Donkey baseball’s first appearance in Washington was in 1935, when a night game at Griffith Stadium attracted 9,000 spectators. That was enough to convince Senators owner Clark Griffith that human baseball could be played at night. Wrote The Post: “The size of this throng, he believes, is a criterion of the game’s drawing power under the arc lights.”
From the start, most games were small-town affairs, fundraisers that pitted the local Kiwanians against the Rotarians, the volunteer fire department against the police department.
Entrepreneurial burro handlers cropped up around the country, bringing their operations to your town.
“We play anywhere for 60 percent of the gate,” the aforementioned Werne told The Post in 1948. “Played to 1,500 at $1 a piece the other night at Clinton, Md. — Clinton Lions versus the PTA. That’s better than asking people to toss rings over objects of great value.”
Iowa’s Doane was known for promoting barnstorming baseball exhibitions throughout the country, featuring not only donkey ball but appearances by the likes of Dizzy Dean and a team of Negro league players. (Cool Papa Bell reportedly refused to play donkey baseball.)
Godfrey, out of Crescent, Okla., advertised his business with posters that proclaimed “See prominent local people ride these stubborn tricky donkeys in the funniest game ever played. Better than a rodeo. Funnier than a circus.”
Not everyone agreed. Today, groups such as PETA, the Humane Society of the United States and the National Miniature Donkey Association consider donkey baseball and its offshoots — donkey basketball, donkey polo, donkey racing — abusive. For starters, donkeys are little and Rotarians are big.
Despite the criticism, livestock trucks still bring donkeys to county fairs and school fundraisers around the country. Donkey sports providers argue that their animals are well treated. They say you can’t make a donkey do anything it doesn’t want to do.
In 2009, Brenda Amburgey, owner of Tennessee-based Circle A Donkey Ball, told a reporter from the New York Times that animal-cruelty concerns and liability issues would mean “there’s going to come a day when there’s no longer going to be a donkey ball.”
That day hasn’t come yet, though it seems unlikely Juan Soto will be saddling up anytime soon.
