D.C. residents who live in parts of Northwest and Northeast should not drink the water until further notice, officials said, after a problem arose at a pumping station.

The warning came from D.C. Water on Friday as officials at the agency said residents should “boil their water for cooking and drinking until further notice” if they live in certain areas. The warning applies to those who live within the area that is bounded by the following:

— to the north by Western Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue to Nebraska Avenue to Military Road to Missouri to New Hampshire Avenue.

— to the east by Eastern Avenue.

— to the south by New York Avenue to K Street to Whitehurst Freeway.

— to the west by Canal Road to the Clara Barton Parkway.



DC residents in parts of Northwest and Northeast Washington are advised to boil their water before drinking it until further notice after a problem at a pumping station. (Courtesy of DC Water)

A map of the impacted area can be found here.

Residents are advised to boil their water if they have low water pressure or had no water after 8:30 p.m. on July 12. Those who do not have water service are advised to boil the water when service is restored, authorities said.

If customers don’t have low water pressure and don’t live in the impacted areas, they don’t need to boil their water, officials said.

Officials said the advisory to boil the water will be lifted when they “determine the water is safe.” It was not immediately clear when that would be, but DC Water said in a statement that customers would “be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.”

The problem happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when an open valve at the Bryant Street pumping station caused a loss of pressure in parts of the distribution system for about an hour, DC Water said in a statement.

That loss of pressure made it “possible for contaminants to enter the water.” So as a precaution, officials said, residents should boil their water.

The problem at the treatment plant has been fixed, and the valve pressure has been restored, DC Water said later.

DC Water officials said that if residents have concerns about their health or the health of those in their household, they should consult with a medical care professional.

Other tips were also given on how to deal with the water problem.