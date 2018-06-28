A paddle boarder died Wednesday evening while in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Md., officials said.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a Twitter message that the paddle boarder was identified as Cody Iorns, 25, of Washington, D.C. He was paddle boarding off Tolly Point, according to officials.

The natural resources police said he had a “medical emergency.”

According to WJLA, Iorns was a double amputee. He had served as a field medic in the Army before he lost both his arms in a motorcycle accident two years ago.