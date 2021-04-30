Nazario is suing two police officers in the town of Windsor, Virginia, over a traffic stop at a gas station last December. Body camera video captured the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.
Nazario raised his hands in the air outside his driver’s side window as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”
“Yeah, you should be!” one of the officers responded.
Gov. Ralph Northam called for Virginia State Police to investigate the encounter after the video spread on social media.
During Thursday’s march, demonstrators chanted “Together we stand, divided we fall” and “Black lives matter.”
“When we’re united, we’re victorious, and I think that’s the most important thing,” an activist, Brandon Randleman, told the crowd after the march.