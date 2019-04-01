Bottles of OxyContin pills sit on a counter at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on April 25, 2017. (George Frey/Reuters)

Opioids cost health professionals licenses

Nearly three dozen Virginia health professionals have lost their medical licenses — the state’s harshest penalty — because of opioid abuse or irresponsible prescribing over the last two decades.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a review of documents related to the 80 license revocations between 1998 and 2018 found that at least 34, or about 42 percent, involved opioids. About half of the 46 revocations in the past decade fell into that category. Some coincided with other issues such as sexual misconduct or financial fraud.

Health providers in Virginia can enroll in the Health Practitioners Monitoring Program, allowing them to get treatment and undergo regular drug testing without losing their license.

Information about the program’s participants isn’t public unless they go on to face disciplinary action or criminal cases.

2 more charged in gang-related death

Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with the MS-13-related slaying of a Fairfax County teen in 2017, bringing the arrests in the case to eight, Prince William County police said Monday.

Jose Turcios-Flores, 25, of no fixed address, and Carlos Escobar Salinas, 27, of no fixed address, were arrested in Texas in mid-March and extradited to Prince William County to face trial in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, police said.

Carrillo, who police said had ties to MS-13, was found dead in Nokesville in August 2017.

