Sixty people had been released as of Friday, judiciary spokeswoman Nadine Maeser told The Baltimore Sun. More releases are being considered.
“Numerous individuals have been released through this process every day,” Maeser said. “The judge will make a decision based on the facts and circumstances of each case, taking into account the recommendation of each attorney and the current situation with the COVID-19 emergency.”
Maryland health officials reported more than 3,100 positive COVID-19 cases and at least 53 deaths as of Saturday. On Friday, there were 42 deaths and more than 2,750 cases.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
