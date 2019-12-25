Police said Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died at the scene. A passenger in Harlow’s SUV, identified as Nancy S. Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, Virginia, was airlifted to a hospital, where she died.

Azhar was also taken to a hospital after her suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

U.S. 11 was closed for about four hours while police investigated the scene and crews cleaned up debris.

