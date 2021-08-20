Abernathy was driving a Toyota Highlander on March 8 when he lost control on Smith Station Road and hit a tree, according to police and court records. The vehicle caught fire and Javontae Bundy, 19, and Jaquan Bundy, 18, both of Spotsylvania, died at the scene. Abernathy and two others, including Javontae Bundy’s twin brother Jalontae, were seriously injured in the crash. Passersby were able to pull some of the victims away from the burning vehicle.
Court records allege that Abernathy was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle after the crash. Abernathy was arrested Wednesday and has been released.