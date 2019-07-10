MARYLAND

Man charged in crash that left woman dead

A man has been charged with manslaughter after his truck, traveling the wrong way on the Capital Beltway, struck an oncoming SUV and left a woman dead, police said.

Miguel Angel Solis Gomez, 26, of Beltsville, remains hospitalized after the July 7 crash that killed Ronet Aching, 22, of Riverdale, Maryland State Police said.

Gomez was in a 2007 Ford F150 truck around 6 a.m. when he struck Aching head-on while traveling north in the southbound lane of the Inner Loop, just north of Route 450 in Lanham, police said.

Aching was pronounced dead at the scene. Gomez has been charged with manslaughter by vehicle and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, and police said alcohol could have been involved.

An attorney for Gomez could not immediately be reached.

— Lynh Bui

Teachers union leads spending on lobbying

The Maryland State Education Association spent the most money on lobbying in the state capital during the latest filing period.

Reports covering Nov. 1 through April 30 were recently made public by the State Ethics Commission. The period includes the state’s annual 90-day legislative session, which ran from Jan. 9 to April 8.

The MSEA spent about $784,000 on lobbying at a time when the state’s largest union was pushing for major new investments in state schools spending.

Baltimore Gas and Electric spent the second-highest amount, about $606,000. Johns Hopkins Institutions, which successfully pushed for the ability to create its own police force, spent about $531,000.

Lobbyist Gerry Evans made the most money among lobbyists during the period, at more than $2.4 million. Bruce Bereano was second, with more than $1.9 million.

— Associated Press

THE DISTRICT

One charged in fatal Park View shooting

A man charged in a fatal shooting last month in the Park View neighborhood of Northwest Washington was arrested Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities.

Keith Toney, 41, of Southeast Washington, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. He had been sought on a warrant and was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. on June 22 in the 600 block of Morton Street NW, about two blocks east of Georgia Avenue.

The victim was identified as Melton Grant, 45. A police report said Grant lived on the block on which he was shot. He died at a hospital.

Police said another man was also shot at the time. He was found on Georgia Avenue, wounded in the chest, and was treated for serious injuries.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court described Grant and Toney, known as “Digger,” as acquaintances who on the day of the shooting had gathered with others to gamble on a street-corner dice game.

The shooting happened during an argument between the two, police said in the affidavit, which one witness attributed to the victim making fun of the alleged gunman’s eye patch.

Toney was expected to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court later Wednesday.

— Peter Hermann