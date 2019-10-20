It took rescuers about 90 minutes to remove the man from the wreckage. He was flown to a Prince George’s hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, authorities said. They have not identified the man and said only that he is in his mid-50s.

A county police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing, but police expect that charges will be filed against the driver.

— Luz Lazo

Man found slain

in Langley Park

A man was found slain Saturday in Prince George’s County, police said.

Police said the man was found in the 1300 block of Merrimack Drive in the Langley Park area after officers were called there about 2:15 p.m. for a welfare check.

The man was suffering from what police described as trauma to the upper body. No name was released.

— Martin Weil

