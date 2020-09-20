Tavakoly was driving a Hyundai sedan about 1 a.m. on Interstate 695 when her car struck a concrete median and became disabled on the shoulder, police said. Crash investigators believe moments later a Honda sedan struck the rear driver’s side of the Hyundai, which rotated the vehicle and ejected Tavakoly. She was subsequently struck by traffic.
Police were still investigating Sunday. The Honda’s driver wasn’t injured, according to police.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.