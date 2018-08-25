MARYLAND

Single-vehicle crash

leaves driver dead

A motorist was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County police.

The crash occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive, police said. The area is east of National Harbor and south of the Capital Beltway.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead there. No other details about the crash were released.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Man dies in collision

south of Alexandria

One man died after a vehicle collision on Friday night in Fairfax County, according to police.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Old Mount Vernon Road, south of Alexandria.

— Peter Hermann

Loudoun officials

issue measles warning

Health officials in Loudoun County on Friday warned that people may have been exposed to measles in two locations on two days this month.

According to the county health department, the warning was issued out of an abundance of caution.

In their announcement, health officials said exposure to an infected person may have occurred at Inova Medical Center in Purcellville on Aug. 17, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., and at the 2 Riverbend Building in Lansdowne on Monday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Unvaccinated residents who think they may have been exposed to measles at those sites and times are asked to call 703-771-5512 and leave contact information.

— Martin Weil