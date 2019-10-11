Prosecutors say Allebaugh was driving a dump truck in February while texting his girlfriend about what to get her for Valentine’s Day. They say he veered off road and overcorrected, sending his truck directly into Karen E. Giles’ Honda Accord. The 56-year-old Giles, a volunteer rescue squad member, was killed almost instantly.
Upon Allebaugh’s release from prison, the plea deal requires him to perform 125 hours community service for organizations that teach about the dangers of distracted driving.
