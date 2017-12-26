Police said Tuesday that they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Christmas night in Fairfax County.

About 11:55 p.m. Monday, a 2016 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on an Interstate 495 off-ramp leading to the Eisenhower Connector Road when it ran into a barrier and flipped over to the other side, Virginia State Police said in a statement. The car caught fire, the statement said, and the driver died at the scene.

The driver’s name was not released pending notification of relatives, police said, and the crash remains under investigation.