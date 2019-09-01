CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia State Police says a man was killed in a car crash while fleeing from a trooper who tried to stop his vehicle.

A State Police news release says 32-year-old Eric Ball, of Greene, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of his car, which veered off the road and struck a tree on Friday night.

Police say Ball had been driving without headlights and speeding when a trooper tried to pull him over in Fluvanna County.

Ball led the trooper on a chase into Albemarle County, where the crash occurred. Ball was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in his vehicle.

