Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.
On Sept. 27, Maryland Transportation Authority police were notified of a social media video depicting dangerous driving behavior on the bridge. The vehicle was seen driving in circles, kicking up clouds of smoke.
An investigation confirmed that the incident happened on the westbound span of the bridge following an unofficial car rally in Ocean City.
Investigators used license plate readers on the bridge to locate and arrest Montague a few days later.
Montague’s lawyer, Robin Henley, declined to comment.
