The State Police say the driver of the vehicle refused to stop after a trooper followed and activated his emergency lights and siren. Investigators say the driver sped away at more than 120 mph (193 mph). Authorities say the driver then tried to make a U-turn but ran off the interstate and became stuck in a median.
Two troopers approaching the man’s vehicle repeatedly told him to exit his vehicle and show his hands, according to the release. Authorities say the driver was shot and killed after displaying a firearm.
Neither the man’s nor the troopers’ identity was immediately released.
A Virginia State Police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if both troopers fired shots and what race the driver and the troopers were.
The troopers, who weren’t injured, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation in accordance with the department’s policy.
