MARYLAND

Kayaker who died was a Secret Service agent

A 39-year-old woman who died Saturday in a Maryland kayaking accident was a Secret Service agent, authorities said.

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman’s kayak overturned near Horn Point in Anne Arundel County, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Another kayaker tried to help her right the boat, authorities said, but the woman drowned.

In a statement Monday, a U.S. Secret Service spokesman identified the woman as Special Agent Stephanie Hancock, who served on the presidential protective detail and had been with the agency since 2007.

The deadly weekend on Maryland waterways also left three people missing after separate marine incidents, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Officials said Monday they are still searching for a mechanic, Allan Van Dyke, who went missing Saturday in Curtis Bay.

Two other people who went missing while crabbing in Stoney Creek the same day were found Monday, officials said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Vehicle hits, kills man changing tire on road

A man changing a tire on a commercial bus on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. north of Route 100 on a shoulder of the northbound parkway in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said, the bus had a flat tire and was parked on the right-hand shoulder. The passengers had been transferred to another bus to resume their trip, the police said. It was not clear where they were going.

Stuart A.R. Johnson Jr., 41, of Baltimore, who worked for a roadside assistance company, was changing the tire when he was struck by a vehicle that did not stop, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was followed by a witness, who provided information to police.

Police said the suspected driver later stopped and ran away on foot but was caught in the woods by officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Anne Arundel County police.

The suspected driver was later identified as Brittany L. Walton, 23, of Hanover, Md.

Maryland State Police said she was arrested after they learned she was wanted on warrants of animal cruelty and fourth-degree burglary charges in Baltimore City.

State police said charges against Walton in the fatal hit-and-run are pending.