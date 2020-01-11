Jacobs was convicted of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman in 2016. He also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm that was recovered during the investigation.

Jacobs was arrested after investigators recorded a conversation between him and sub-distributor during which Jacobs noted that fentanyl and heroin were causing people to “die every day.”

Colon-Sierra was found with more than 160 grams of heroin and 82 grams of crack cocaine when he was arrested at his home in 2018. Authorities say he admitted that he conspired to distribute the drugs.

Court records indicate the Colon-Sierra sold a bag of heroin that resulted in 47-year-old Jennifer Rodick of Wilmington dying of an overdose in January 2018.