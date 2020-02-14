The agency is officially called the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. It investigates about a third of all deaths in the state. The office needs to hire four more examiners.

The office is part of the state Department of Health. It says it has raised pay to recruit more staff.

Data obtained by The Sun show that 5,787 autopsies were performed last year. That’s a 50 percent increase from 2012.

The number of active pathologists has been on the decline for years. And officials say the shortage is likely to get worse.