The Kennedy is scheduled to be christened on December 7.
The Ford-class carriers are designed to carry a wider variety of planes and operate with several hundred fewer sailors.
The USS Ford is years behind schedule for being ready for combat. But Navy officials and some experts have said problems are expected to arise — and be worked out — on the first ship in a new class.
