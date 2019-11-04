The joint venture with Dominion will operate initially in North Carolina, Virginia and Utah.
Each project consists of a cluster of 15 to 20 farms where hogs spend about 20 weeks fattening up to market weight. There, manure lagoons will be covered with digester systems to stabilize and capture the methane before it’s finally delivered through underground pipelines.
