The Department of Homeland Security said U.S. citizens who have been in Hubei province within 14 days of return will be subject to as much as 14 days of mandatory quarantine, as part of a plan to protect Americans against to virus.

The aim, according to the department, is to ensure that they get proper medical care and health screening.

The coronavirus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, and for which there is no vaccine, was first identified in late December in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan.

