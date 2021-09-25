Right now, students stand at the center of two issues that have officials concerned: The Delta variant of the virus and other respiratory illnesses are causing beds to fill at children’s hospitals, and school shooting experts have warned that the mental health challenges for young people that were exacerbated by the pandemic could create a “powder keg effect” now that students are back in schools. Already, the school year has seen shootings. On Monday, one at a school in Newport News, Va. left two students injured.