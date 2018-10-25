ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Early voting is starting in Maryland.

The state has 79 early voting centers, and they open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. They will be open until 8 p.m.

Early voting runs through next Thursday. There is at least one early voting center in every county, and 12 counties have more than one center.

During early voting, eligible Maryland residents can register to vote and registered voters can make address changes. If all of the requirements are met, the voter can complete or update the registration and vote at the center.

Same-day voter registration is only available during early voting. It will not be available on Election Day.

