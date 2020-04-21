But on Earth Day this year, the targeted cities will have been shut down without the help of protesters.

The coronavirus pandemic has closed businesses and upended life. It has also rendered large-scale Earth Day demonstrations all but impossible.

“We were all excited like, ‘Oh, we’re going to shut down D.C.,’ but wait — no, not like this,” said Nathan Moore, 21, an organizer with the Shutdown DC coalition.

Activists in the Washington area have pivoted to nontraditional demonstrations: guerrilla gardening in vacant lots, virtual training and protests with people demonstrating from their cars.

Around the world, activists in the global climate movement are connecting virtually and organizing from their homes.

Some say they are finding bright spots in the pandemic: Engagement is up, activists said. Online programs with which organizers expected to reach a few hundred have drawn thousands of participants.

Groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Shutdown DC — known for confrontational and disruptive tactics including standing in rush-hour traffic and chaining themselves to bank buildings — report a surge in interest.

“The complacency so many people felt has definitely been shattered,” said Russell Gray, 25, an Extinction Rebellion DC coordinator. ‘The rug is being pulled out from under everyone at the same time, and the more unhappy people are with their standard of living, the more likely they will be to get out and demand better.”

The original program for Earth Day’s 50th birthday included a daily protest in the District starting Wednesday and running through the end of the month, with the culmination happening on May Day, the May 1 holiday that also honors International Workers’ Day.

Each weekday had been assigned a theme, organizers said: environmental justice; divesting from fossil fuel corporations; protesting oil and gas pipelines; worker solidarity; and a focus on local environmental issues.

Organizers say the new plan is to move toward different actions with similar themes. Some days have been adjusted to incorporate aspects of the pandemic alongside environmental issues.

The Sunrise Movement, a coalition of youth environmental activists, has partly shifted its focus to advocating for a federal relief package, known as the “people’s bailout,” that would emphasize funneling money directly to individuals in preference to corporations.

Some groups, including Black Lives Matter D.C., have pivoted away from Earth Day programs altogether.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, Black Lives Matter activists have organized mutual-aid drives that deliver food and other supplies to D.C. residents who are homebound, unemployed or immunocompromised. They have held drive-up protests outside the D.C. jail, demanding the release of incarcerated people who cannot social distance or protect themselves from the spread of covid-19.

“A lot of groups had to understandably focus on other things, like mutual aid and community organizing,” Moore said. “That’s very important work. But, yeah, it’s a bummer that we won’t be able to do the kind of protest we had originally planned.”

Other activists also are charging ahead with protests in new ways.

Extinction Rebellion DC has planned two demonstrations that participants can undertake from their homes or neighborhoods. The first involves guerrilla gardening.

The group is asking participants to grow fruit-bearing plants or plants that draw carbon from the air, working in vacant lots or parts of the District “that aren’t being maintained or are overgrown,” Gray said.

About 50 people have signed up to go out and plant, with others growing seedlings at home.

“We could tell everyone to send a letter to the mayor, but people wouldn’t be excited about that,” Gray said. “So in this way, we get people to learn new skills, get in touch with the land and work toward physically creating a future and the kind of world that we all want to see.”

On Thursday, Gray said activists will close bank accounts at financial institutions that support fossil fuel corporations and move their money to smaller banks or credit unions that organizers say are more “responsible.” To make the action more dramatic, organizers said, they will post videos on social media of people cutting up their debit cards.

“People can do that from quarantine, from their own houses,” Gray said. “We’re hoping to have a lot of interest in that.”

In Maryland, Eleanor Clemans-Cope, 16, and her 11-year-old sister, Rosie, marked Earth Day a day early by addressing supporters who lined their cars in protest around the closed Montgomery County Board of Education building in Rockville.

“So much attention is now rightfully focused on addressing the deadly coronavirus emergency, but we’re here today to remind everyone that there’s another emergency we cannot forget: the climate crisis,” said Rosie, a sixth-grader at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda.

Their demands include cutting greenhouse gas emissions at public school buildings, transitioning the school bus fleet to electric vehicles and allowing students three days off school each year for “civic action.”

“I think it’s unfortunate that covid has taken the spotlight off of the climate crisis as the biggest crisis facing the world right now, because when the pandemic goes away, the climate crisis will still be here,” Eleanor said. “If people take anything away from all this, I hope it’s that we need to listen to the science and listen to the scientists and follow what they’re saying if we have any hope of saving ourselves or our planet.”