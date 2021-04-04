But finally, on Easter, the congregation could gather again. Dozens of members — wearing crisp suits and pastel dresses — worshiped outdoors together, or at least within six feet of each other.

“I see some twinkles that I recognize,” Trent said. He looked out from the pulpit at his masked congregation, saying he could see the twinkling in their eyes.

The service was one of several across the Washington region Sunday to tailor services amid the coronavirus pandemic. An Easter sunrise service in Burke included congregants having their temperatures taken, while others across the area featured drive-by services. Still, the in-person togetherness was a sign of normalcy during a pandemic in which few things have been normal.

For Florida Avenue Baptist Church, Sunday restarted the church’s more than 20-year tradition of hosting Easter services in the plaza outside Howard University Hospital. The service is typically recorded and streamed through the hospital for patients, but last year, the pandemic upended those plans.

Unable to resist the music coming from the plaza on Sunday, patients and medical staff emerged from the hospital’s glass doors to sit and sway to the sounds, even for just a few moments.

“It’s kind of like riding a bike,” Trent said about worship. “You don’t forget.”

Men and women — many of whom had not seen each other in more than a year — traded glances and bumped elbows. A man blew a kiss through his mask to a woman seated near a bed of yellow flowers.

As the morning wore on, churchgoers struggled to keep their distance, eventually giving in to quick hugs and squeezes on the shoulder.

Jennee Battle, 32, had hand sanitizer ready for the many churchgoers who wanted to meet her 14-month-old daughter, Joslynn. They had never seen her in person.

“Just being around family is really good,” said Battle, who also was joined by her husband, Jeremiah. “It’s just nothing like the feeling of being in person. Just actually being able to be involved, being able to enjoy the service — there’s nothing like it.”

Trent’s sermon — which included a retelling of Jesus Christ’s resurrection — was accompanied by music, “a vital part of our worship as an African American Baptist church,” he said. Two keyboards, drums and a saxophone punctuated the sermon and led the congregation through hymns.

The crowd rejoiced — clapping, stomping, whistling and shouting — as the white-and-purple-robed choir crooned their rendition of “His Blood Still Works.”

Anita Greene-Miles attended church with her mother, Alma Greene, who at age 96 is the congregation’s oldest member. Greene smiled behind her mask Sunday morning.

“It feels fine,” she said when asked about her return to services.

Greene and Greene-Miles, who live in Northwest Washington, said they have been keeping up with Florida Avenue Baptist Church through online sermons, although the experience of worshiping in person is different.

Green-Miles, 67, said she misses hugging friends and exchanging handshakes with other members of the congregation. But, she said, she will settle for the ability to see their faces.

“It’s just good to lay eyes on eyes,” Green-Miles said.

Trent said he also was happy to see so many members of the congregation in person — and it didn’t matter that they could not reconvene within the walls of the church.

“Church is not a building, but it’s all these relationships, seeing all these babies,” Trent said. Now in his 26th year preaching at Florida Avenue Baptist Church, Trent said he’s seen babies born, watched them grow up and have children of their own. “The pandemic has done so much. But what it’s really done is remind us to go back to the simple things.”

Draped in a deep-green robe, Trent exchanged hellos and elbow taps. Many members told him of their happiness seeing him after a year of watching through a computer screen.

He will continue to stream his services online but, as the weather warms, is exploring the possibility of more outdoor services.

While convening outdoors might help the church to hold in-person services through the pandemic, it also benefits a neighborhood that has seen a transformation in recent years, Trent said.

“We’ve been on that corner since 1912,” said the pastor, who gestured toward the building between Florida Avenue and U Street NW.

The neighborhood around the structure has changed dramatically. Many of the families and businesses that used to fill the community are no longer around.

The Easter services are a reminder to the dog-walkers and joggers nearby that Florida Avenue Baptist is still here, Trent said.