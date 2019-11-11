The barrel-aged beer is called Utopias 2019. The custom-made bottle holds 25.4 ounces. The alcohol content is 28 percent, which is too much to be sold in 15 states.

Shop co-owner Sarah Mason said the purchase was “kind of an impulse buy” for a store that’s known to sell rare beers. She added that the beer “is a whole other level.”

Sam Adams recommends drinking an ounce of the beer at a time.

