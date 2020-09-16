Millie, as she was known by her family, died on May 3 in Sandy Spring, Md. of covid-19. She was 84, and had for many years battled Alzheimer’s disease.

Riley’s working years in D.C. were busy ones, often as a writer and editor for various nonprofits, including several focused on early-childhood education issues.

Riley was born in Jonesboro, Ark., but the family later moved to Ames, Iowa, where Riley graduated from Ames High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Iowa State University. She moved to the District in 1956 to take a job writing advertising copy for the Hecht’s Company. She also worked as an editor for the Future Homemakers of America and the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

In 1959, Riley married Sydney Stolbach, who died in 1966. Three years later, she married Paul Joseph Riley and had two daughters, Rachele Cyr Riley and Erin Phelps Riley.

Her daughters remember their mother juggling full-time work with motherhood at a time when many women stayed home.

“She was ahead of her time,” said Rachele. Riley sometimes involved her children in her work, incorporating artwork by Rachele into one of the books she edited.

Her daughters said they admired their mother’s fearlessness and her ease with people. The family hosted a steady stream of college students from their mother’s college alma mater as well as friends and relatives. Riley relished showing off her adopted city with tours specially curated for the visitor’s particular interest. The family also traveled widely, which her daughters said instilled in them an appreciation and curiosity of other cultures.

Even after retiring in 2010, Riley kept busy, volunteering at the Octagon, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Mount Vernon and the Maryland Historical Society. She and her husband were longtime season ticket holders with the Shakespeare Theater Company. She also made weekly trips to Philadelphia to help care for her grandson.