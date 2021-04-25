“I just come to work every day and spend many hours trying to do the best I can to serve my community,” she said. “I don’t think of myself as doing anything extra special.”

She must be doing something right because Lancaster has earned the title of The Washington Post’s 2021 Principal of the Year, chosen from 12 finalists from D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Lancaster says she supports her staff with a combination of structure, autonomy and encouragement. Her leadership style is egalitarian. She’s not afraid to work alongside her staff.

“On a pouring rainy day, I’m out there with boots and an umbrella to get kids out of cars and into the building. I’m more likely to do that on a rainy day than a beautiful sunny day because that’s how my staff sees that I care about them,” Lancaster said. “There’s nothing that I’m going to ask them to do that I’m not also willing to do myself.”

During the pandemic, Lancaster had to get creative about ways to boost morale.

Amy Manner, the school psychologist, was dropping her kids at day care one day in December when her husband called to say that her principal had just visited. “I thought ‘Why was Denise here? Is our entryway tidy?’ ” Manner recalled. “She had delivered pancake mix [so] we could have a virtual pancake breakfast.” Lancaster and her two assistant principals surprised more than 100 staff members by delivering mix to their homes.

“Morale right now is really good,” Manner said. “That goes back to the captain who is leading the ship. That’s Denise.”

It’s an apt metaphor for Lancaster, whose father’s naval career brought their family of six to new places every couple of years, from Newport, R.I., to Monterey, Calif. They eventually landed in Northern Virginia, where Lancaster graduated from Fairfax High School.

When deciding on a career, Lancaster chose speech pathology, combining her interest in health care and education. After graduating from Baltimore’s Loyola College in 1983, Lancaster was a speech pathologist in public schools until she became an assistant principal in 2008.

Lancaster’s background in speech pathology has served her well at Deep Run, where half the students are Hispanic and 25 percent are English-language learners.

Lancaster has delved into the nuances in language instruction. She understands that a student who is learning English as a second language has different challenges than one who is learning both at the same time. “It’s all very different,” Lancaster said. “We’ve done a lot of training and we’re really thoughtful about interventions.”

Supporting Deep Run’s population has been challenging during the pandemic. Until last month, Deep Run was entirely virtual. Howard County provided a laptop for every child, but many Deep Run parents had never used a computer before. Deep Run’s interpreter and Hispanic Liaison spent a lot of time on the phone with parents helping them navigate the technology. A bilingual assistant principal produced YouTube training videos for parents.

The challenges didn’t end there. Many parents’ jobs didn’t allow for telework, forcing them to leave students under the supervision of older siblings. Lancaster tried to organize child care for families through Howard County’s local government, but it proved too difficult. Some students just stopped coming to school.

On March 1, 90 of Deep Run’s students returned to the building. That was good news for families, but it was a difficult moment for staff. “There was a lot of fear. Staff were not only fearful about getting sick,” said Lancaster, but also about how to find child care for their own children.

To deliver the news, she sent a prerecorded video to staff instead of convening a virtual meeting, allowing teachers to process the news in private.

Despite the challenges, the pandemic has inspired positive ­changes that will endure. Before, Lancaster had tried in vain to get every student a computer. Now they all have one. She learned that virtual parent-teacher conferences had higher attendance because parents didn’t need to find child care — a practice she’ll continue.

Lancaster knows next year will be another tough one. Some students “haven’t missed a beat with their learning.” Others have struggled.

“My concern is thinking about the gaps in learning from this year,” she said.