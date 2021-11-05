In a statement released Friday, the school system asserted the belief that its actions were proper. But it said it understood the need for a full review.
“We have been asked many questions about our handling of allegations of student sexual misconduct at Stone Bridge and Broad Run high schools,” the school system statement said.
“We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters,” the statement continued.
But it added that “We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed.”
It said that with the full support of the school board, on Oct. 28 it had hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. to conduct an independent review of the incidents.
Blankingship & Keith is a law firm with offices in Fairfax and Prince William Counties. Its website said it handles “virtually every aspect of civil practice.”
The sexual assault cases giving rise to the school system’s action on involved the same student in both. One was in May at Stone Bridge High School, according to the sheriff’s office. The other was in October at Broad Run High School.
In July, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in the Stone Bridge incident, and charged in juvenile court with two counts of forcible sodomy, authorities have said.
In the second alleged incident, the youth was charged with sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student.
Reports of the two incidents provoked anger from parents at a school board meeting last month.
