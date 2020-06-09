KIPP DC, the District’s largest charter network, serving 7,000 students across seven campuses, provided The Washington Post with a list of its first bulk order of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, including 26,352 containers of disinfectant wipes and 188 gallons of soap. The supplies are expected to last the charter network only three months, according to Dane Anderson, KIPP DC’s chief operating officer.
Here is KIPP DC’s order of three months’ worth of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for about 7,000 students and their teachers:
- 76 gallons of hand sanitizer to refill stations
- 188 gallons of soap
- 200 thermometers
- 1,225 disposable rags
- 2,004 gallons of disinfectant spray
- 10,300 reusable masks for staff/students
- 16,000 disposable masks
- 26,352 containers of disinfectant wipes
The cost? More than $300,000. Anderson said the charter network expects to receive $3 million in federal stimulus money, intended to help schools that serve a high population of low-income students, to help cover the expenses. Anderson said the charter network expects to place a similar bulk order in December.