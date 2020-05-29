3. US-CHINA FALLOUT ESCALATES The Trump administration may soon expel thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at U.S. universities.
4. WHO PULLED OUT OF BIDEN’S VEEPSTAKES Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada says that she’s not interested in serving as running mate to the presumptive presidential nominee.
5. SPELL ‘KAROSHTHI’ That’s the word that Navneeth Murali, an eighth grader from New Jersey, spelled correctly to win an online spelling bee to fill the void left by the canceled Scripps National Spelling Bee.
