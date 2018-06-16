WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Workers work on the finishing touches of the new BASIS building during the opening of a BASIS charter school, a brand that has been called one of the most challenging high schools in the country at a boot camp type program where students will begin to learn all of the behaviors that are expected of them at the school, as well as continue to catch up academically so that they can start the ultra-rigorous regular curriculum the following week in Washington, DC on Monday August 13, 2012. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/For The Washington Post)

The exact wording of what the boy shouted across the hall between classes at BASIS DC Public Charter is a matter of debate, but one word stood out: “Shoot.” Yes, his friend agreed: They would “shoot” after school.

A teacher overheard the students exclaiming that they “we’re gonna shoot up the school.” Law enforcement was summoned, and a lockdown ensued at the downtown D.C. school lasting more than an hour, according to a police report on the May 4 incident. The students were questioned by police, and a sergeant with the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force was on the scene.

But the parents of the two seventh-graders characterized the incident as a rambunctious exchange between middle-schoolers talking about playing basketball after school, and don’t understand why anyone thought their children, who are African American and have special education needs, were a safety threat. The mothers said their sons play basketball together on Fridays at a nearby recreation center, and one boy arrived at school that day with a basketball and extra money to buy food after they played.

The incident reflects the heightened fear in classrooms following mass shootings this year at schools in Florida, Texas and elsewhere. But the students’ parents say it also underscores how black children are often more harshly disciplined and stigmatized than their white peers for simply acting like kids.

“This is heartbreaking to me,” said Yumica Thompson, the mother of one of the seventh-graders, who is autistic, “that they can even assume that he would do that.”

The students shouted about “shooting” just before 10 a.m., at the start of second period, according to an internal school account of the incident obtained by The Washington Post.

The boys, who are 12 and 13, were sent to the main office to talk about their language, according to the incident report. Phil Handler, a spokesman for the BASIS national charter network, said no one who witnessed the incident felt threatened by the students’ remarks. But, Handler said, someone who did not witness the interaction — but who had learned about it — called law enforcement. That escalated the situation and forced the school into a lockdown.

The police report says officers were on the scene for more than two hours. The students’ parents were not informed until after their children were questioned. Handler said school employees were present with the students as they were questioned separately.

No charges were filed against the children. The incident was written up in each student’s file, though they received no further disciplinary action.

One student’s write-up, which was shared with the Post, said staff members advised him to “be mindful of using broken English or slang” because his words could be misconstrued.

Kim Chapman, one of the mothers, said that the warning about language reflected a “lack of cultural competency” and that her child should not be stigmatized for using slang with a friend.

“That’s not fair to my child,” she said. “Why should he have to change up what he is saying?”

In a letter to school officials, Chapman and her husband wrote that they want to understand why their son was treated like “a common criminal” at school. They said their son told them that law enforcement asked if he was affiliated with a gang in his Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

Handler, the school spokesman, wrote in an email that he cannot speak about individual students, but that BASIS “takes seriously our educational mission which includes, at times, helping students understand that using certain words in certain settings can have serious consequences.”

BASIS, an Arizona-based chain of charter schools known for rigorous academic standards, is one of the most coveted schools in the District and has a waiting list of 773 students in fifth through 12th grades. The student body is 35 percent black, 39 percent white, 9 percent Hispanic, 8 percent Asian and 8 percent multiracial, with 5 percent of students classified as special-education students. Citywide, 75 percent of the charter school population is black, 6 percent is white, 16 percent Hispanic and 3 percent are other races. About 14 percent of charter school students in D.C. require special education.

Although the students at the center of the incident were not formally disciplined, their parents say it reflects the disparate treatment of black children in schools, and they say their children have been removed from class dozens of times this school year for discipline problems.

Citywide data for traditional public and charter schools show that while African American students account for 68 percent of the student population, they account for 92 percent of out-of-school suspensions. The Education Department said that nationally, in 2013-2014, black students were three times more likely to receive out-of-school suspensions as their white peers.

The lockdown at BASIS forced the school and parents to discuss race and treatment of minority students on campus. A recording of a May staff meeting obtained by The Post shows that the director of students affairs, Ira Luke, said he believed the two students were treated unfairly.

Luke, a black man, questioned why an email alert about the lockdown was sent to the school community saying that “several students had made comments about a school shooting” — even after police determined there was no threat.

“How do we address some of the targeting of black males within school?” he asked. “We didn’t do enough to protect our kids . . . How is the staff going to make sure that this doesn’t happen again?”

The head of school, Jill Garrett, said in the staff meeting that the incident unnecessarily escalated. Garrett said the staff explained to the boys how their word choice — “shooting” — fit into the national discussion about guns and campus shootings.

“What we are saying is that no mistakes were made by the students, and it’s why there was no disciplinary action,” Garrett said at the meeting. “Knowing everything I do now, it shouldn’t have escalated the way that it did.”

Luke confirmed he participated in the staff meeting. Garrett said in an email that “when things happen in our community, we use empathetic and restorative dialogues to move forward.”

The students’ mothers said that they are still seeking more answers about the incident and that it has been “unsettling” for their sons. The school said apologies were extended to the families.

Thompson said her autistic child was not fully aware of what was happening during the police questioning. The parents have written to school leaders and D.C. Council members asking for a more thorough investigation.

The parents said that in the small school, everyone knows which students forced the lockdown. Chapman said her son recalls seeing a little girl crying during the lockdown, and she does not want his classmates to view him as a dangerous or troubled child. “What is this doing to my child?” Chapman asked. “The fact is people talk. Everyone knows it’s them. It should never have happened.”