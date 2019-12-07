The 16-year-old swam through the shallow end of Dunbar High School’s indoor pool — like a fish, a couple of teachers said.

Not bad for someone putting on diving gear for the first time.

“Once you get the hang of it, it’s not that hard,” the sophomore said. “It’s actually pretty easy.”

Jaquan’s lesson came through Diving With a Purpose, an organization that catalogues artifacts from the sites of slave shipwrecks and has sent hundreds of divers into the ocean to document the centuries-old wreckage. On a recent Friday, Walker and filmmaker Shirikiana Gerima were at the majority-black school in Northwest Washington with a message for its students: “We need you.”

AD

AD

“People who look like me and you are underrepresented,” Walker, who is African American, told an auditorium of about 50 students.

But Diving With a Purpose is on a mission to change that. Its goal is to get more black people to contribute to the research about their history, their ancestors.

“When you and I go down, we’re going for a different, passionate reason,” she said. “We need people who have a personal, vested interest to make sure this is done in our interest.”

Walker and Gerima talked to the students about the trans-Atlantic slave trade that trafficked more than 12.5 million Africans across the ocean. The divers are trying to unearth the stories of the ships that never made it to their destinations.

AD

Some students said the lesson complemented what they’ve learned in the Carter G. Woodson Academy of Black Studies, a new department at the school that offers courses and programs on black history.

AD

“Our ancestors went through a whole lot and sacrificed themselves,” said Aireana Johnson, 17, a junior in the program. “I love learning about my ancestors and seeing black people grow.”

***

Thousands of ships carrying enslaved people traveled between Africa, Europe and the Americas between 1515 and 1866. Only recently have researchers started compiling information about the ships that didn’t make it, said Paul Gardullo, director of the Center for the Study of Global Slavery at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Research on shipwrecks has traditionally been about looking for warships.

AD

“In the past 20 years, there became more of an interest in looking for other kinds of ships, namely, slave ships,” Gardullo said. “There has been a real, growing hunger for understanding, learning and seeing more truthful histories, and that’s inclusive of African American history.”

AD

That’s where Diving With a Purpose comes in. The organization works with a network of divers and archaeologists as part of the Slave Wrecks Project. They share research in an effort to construct a more complete narrative of the African diaspora. Their work helps researchers identify the boats and determine who was forced onboard.

In 2015, divers with the Ship Wrecks Project uncovered iron ballasts — used to weigh ships down — onboard the São José-Paquete de Africa, a Portuguese ship that crashed on a voyage from Mozambique to Brazil. More than half of the 400 enslaved people on board drowned.

The ballasts are on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“These small and few items become in­cred­ibly symbolic and help us humanize this history,” Gardullo said.

AD

The items also provide a glimpse into what life was like on slave ships, where nearly 2 million Africans died — from disease, starvation or by jumping overboard — during the weeks-long journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

AD

***

A handful of students joined the divers after their presentation for a brief scuba diving lesson. None had ever worn diving equipment before their lessons.

Gerima helped Abreya Rubia, 16, fit a tank filled with air onto her back.

She and the other students had to learn to balance their weight against the heavy gas tanks and, after some time, learned it was easier to walk backward while wearing the scuba flippers.

Kaimyah Booker, 16, had a shaky start in the pool, but her classmates cheered her on when she dove underwater.

AD

“The hardest part was making sure you’re not breathing through your nose,” the 11th-grader said.

Michaela Strong, 19, told her fellow teens about spending last summer with Diving With a Purpose’s youth program. She and other young divers worked on coral restoration and shipwreck recovery projects in Florida.

AD

“It’s a good experience because when you go down in the water and all you hear is the water, it’s kind of nice. But when you’re diving on a ship, it’s kind of sad,” Strong said. The history can be extremely painful to confront, especially for descendants.

While underwater, divers like Strong map plots of seafloor, measure wreckage sites and sketch artifacts onto waterproof paper.

AD

“You look for items that identify the time period that the ship went down,” Walker said. “Experts will say this glass was made in this place during this time period. The cargo gives investigators hints as to what the ship is and what it carried.”

As he got out of the pool, Jaquan called the divers’ work inspirational.

Strong said what Diving With a Purpose does goes beyond that.

“You’re not just down there to dive,” she said. “You’re down there to record history.”

AD