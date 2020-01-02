The school says it seeks to build “an authentic Christian learning community.” But should it get taxpayer dollars to support its efforts?

That’s one of the questions before a federal court in a closely watched lawsuit that pits the private school against the state. The board of Maryland’s private school voucher program, which gives public dollars to low-income families who seek to send their children to private school, in 2018 ruled that Bethel could no longer receive voucher dollars because language in its handbook violated the program’s nondiscrimination policy. It also told the school that it had to pay back the $100,000 in voucher dollars it had already received.

The school sued in 2019 and in November got a prominent backer: the Trump administration. The Justice Department filed a statement of interest, backing the school’s position and arguing that it should get to remain a part of the voucher program.

The department contended the state is “penalizing Bethel for its professed beliefs in the biblical view of marriage and that God makes people male or female, and for expecting students to abide by these principles at school.”

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the voucher board, did not respond to a request for comment.

Bethel says in court filings that it does not ask applicants about their sexual orientation and pointed out that no student had come forward with allegations of discrimination.

In its lawsuit, Bethel argued the Constitution protects religious schools from “the government’s unwarranted interference with the rights of parents, and the rights of the school selected by parents, to direct the upbringing and education of the parents’ children.”

The case marks another battle in the long-running debate over whether — and how — taxpayer money should flow to private schools, and what authority the government has to regulate them. Before becoming education secretary, Betsy DeVos enthusiastically lobbied to expand programs that directed taxpayer dollars to parents so they can send their children to private schools. She also spent some of her considerable fortune to advance the cause.

The proliferation of voucherlike programs, such as the one in Maryland, has complicated the question about taxpayer dollars going to private schools.

The Supreme Court this year is set to hear two cases that touch on that question. One involves whether employees at religious schools are entitled to nondiscrimination protections. The second involves a tax-credit scholarship program in Montana, where the state’s constitution prohibits public funding from going to religious schools. A group of parents sued the state, arguing that they should be able to use the scholarship funds to send their children to religious schools.

Suzanne Eckes, a professor at Indiana University who studies education law, said most states with voucher programs do not have rules to ensure that participating private schools do not discriminate. Eckes and her colleagues are keeping an eye on the Maryland case, which could influence the say that states have over schools receiving voucher dollars.

“This is the first of its kind and really interesting to watch,” Eckes said.

The court has had mixed views on how and whether the government can regulate private schools. Bob Jones University, a conservative evangelical Christian school in South Carolina, for a time barred interracial dating and rejected applicants who were in interracial marriages. When the Internal Revenue Service removed its tax-exempt status and began demanding that the school pay taxes, the university sued.

The Supreme Court ruled that the government has an “overriding interest in eradicating racial discrimination in education” that outweighed the university’s religious beliefs.

Eckes drew parallels between the Bethel and Bob Jones University cases. The court, she said, has to decide: “Is this . . . another policy that is absolutely contrary to democratic education and equity?”

