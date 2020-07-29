It points out that teachers will be allowed to teach online from their empty classrooms or from their homes, and says that courses will be aligned to Maryland state requirements, with at least two grades given a week. Technology is key.

AD

“All students will be equipped with their own digital device to support our districtwide goal,” Monica Goldson, chief executive of the school system, said in a message to the community included with the plan.

AD

About 85,000 students were online by the end of last school year, according to Goldson, who said the school system will continue to distribute loaner laptops — called Chromebooks — so that it can start the school year with one device per student.

Prince George’s is also paying for a basic Internet package through Comcast for its students who receive free or reduced-price meals and has distributed WiFi hotspots to some families.

School leaders announced in mid-July that the county would not return to in-person classes but instead keep online learning in place until at least late January — a decision that followed a survey and efforts by a 100-member task force.

Goldson has said that safety is the priority and that there was not enough time to institute protective measures across the 136,500-student school district, which is the nation’s largest black-majority system.

AD

AD

The county has had more cases of the coronavirus than any other jurisdiction in Maryland — more than 22,000 in all, with more than 730 deaths as of Wednesday, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

The proposal is a step forward from the spring, when schools were closed suddenly amid a surge of coronavirus cases and school officials scrambled to provide remote instruction. Prince George’s relied on a mix of loaner laptops, televised learning and hard-copy paper packets.

The new proposal goes to the county school board for recommendations Thursday. It will be updated weekly until it goes to the state — and is posted on the school system’s website — in mid-August.

AD

School Board Chair Alvin Thornton commended Goldson for bringing together a large team of employees, students, parents, labor leaders and community members to explore what was best before making a decision.

AD

“As I look at school reopening plans nationally, we have done a good job of developing a plan where there is broad buy-in as to how we should proceed in the covid-19 environment,” he said.

Surveys done in June showed significant support for distance education, with more than half of educators and administrators who responded favoring that approach, along with 46 percent of parents.

The proposal offered sample schedules that included a six-hour, 10-minute elementary school day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with four live instructional sessions and time set aside for breaks, lunch and independent practice. Social-emotional learning and “specials” — PE, health, music and art — were included.

AD

It also showed middle and high school examples that were similarly structured, with live sessions that alternated with independent practice, breaks and lunch. Wednesdays were designated for teacher-led small-group instruction, interventions and enrichment.

AD

Students will follow the schedules their individual schools provide, it said.

Some lessons will be prerecorded, while others are live — using a blended approach that officials said will be more robust than instruction in the spring. English language learners and students with special needs are slated to get support, along with those who need extra help in core areas of reading and math.

“It will be a full day of instruction,” Goldson said in an interview earlier this month. “Students will experience all content areas.”

AD

Rochelle Thompson, a mother of four in Landover, said the school system’s plans for “parent support centers” — to provide technological help and other assistance — are a great idea but that families need help before the year gets underway.

“Let’s not wait until August 31,” she said.

AD

Thompson also said parents need guidance about how to help their children learn effectively from home.

“It’s great to know teachers are going back to their classrooms, but how do I help with PE in the living room of my apartment?” she asked.

Others have expressed concerns that the proposal means too much screen time for students, especially those in the early grades. Students across the system are involved, including those who are in pre-K and early-childhood programs.

AD

Alida Fenner, of Adelphi, who is a co-chair of her middle school’s parent-teacher organization, is glad parents are able to comment while the proposal is still a work in progress. Her son is in special education and has a short attention span, she said.

“The idea of my child being online from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. is not realistic,” she said.

AD

Still, Fenner is optimistic about what is ahead. “It’s going to work, but it’s also going to take a lot of work,” she said.

Joanne Wilson, a mother of two in Bowie, said the proposal seems more structured and thought-out than previous online learning.

“I think it would work a lot better, especially for my elementary schooler,” she said.

AD

She noted outstanding questions — about whether all lessons will be recorded, how technology breakdowns will be handled and what attendance practices will look like — but said it is a step up from the spring.