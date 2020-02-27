One student, who was working independently, fashioned the rope into what looked more like a noose than a pulley, the letter said. It was later suspended from the ceiling, alongside projects created by other students.

The teacher found out about the noose Monday and informed school administrators, who launched an investigation. Southern Middle is in Lothian, a small community about 12 miles southwest of Annapolis.

“Our investigation showed that the student involved made an offhand comment about having created a noose to others in the class,” the letter said. “While the intent may not have been to do so, the creation of a device that resembles a clear symbol of hate and bigotry is not something that can be tolerated in our school or our school system.”

The noose is a widely known symbol of hate against African Americans, evoking the country’s history of racial violence and lynching.

Buckley said the school had taken “appropriate action” in its response to the student involved. The student was not named or described.

“I also want to be very clear: We will not accept bias-motivated actions such as this anywhere in our school,” the principal said.

He urged parents to talk to their children about the “critical nature” of the incident.

“We cannot create climates of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion if we allow actions such as this,” he said.

The school will go ahead with previously planned lessons on creating more accepting climates at school, Buckley said.

School system spokesman Bob Mosier could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.

Mosier told the Capital Gazette he considered the incident appalling.

“Given what’s happened in our county, in our state, in our country over the last several years, this type of action cannot in any way ever be considered playful or joking, and we do not treat it nonchalantly,” he said, according to the newspaper.