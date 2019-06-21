The Anne Arundel County school board narrowly passed a policy that will eliminate class rank for high school students in two years.

The move will also allow schools to select valedictorians and salutatorians based on qualities like character and leadership, in addition to grade-point average.

Class rank has been criticized for fostering a competitive environment in high schools, placing unnecessary stress on students, and pressuring students to give up their interests to take rigorous classes.

Melissa Ellis, who represents the county council’s 4th District on the school board, shared a story about a student who turned down an internship at Johns Hopkins University so she could take an advanced class at school and raise her GPA.

The board voted 5-4 to make the sweeping change, and those who voted against the new policy worried it would send the wrong message to students.

“Heck, why give grades at all? Why not do away with weighted grades altogether?” asked Robert C. Leib, who represents the General Assembly’s 30th District. “I’m convinced that competition is healthy, academic stress is meaningful, and course selection is a student’s choice and we should not criticize that choice.”

Since introducing the policy, board vice president Josie Urrea organized high school students across the county, and state, to testify in favor of the change. Students have called class rank “detrimental” to their mental health. They have spoken against the system that pushes some to take advanced classes solely for the sake of obtaining a weighted GPA.

Urrea, the student member of the board, was able to pass the policy on Wednesday, her final school board meeting.

Urrea’s term ends in July and she will be replaced by rising Annapolis High School senior Rida Alvi.

Urrea had hoped to represent students in English as a Second Language and special education classes, as well as those in the district’s magnet programs, with this change. Those students tend not to take honors and AP classes that enable kids to earn weighted GPAs.

“Because they choose these programs or came into Maryland not speaking the language of English, they are told their education is not valued. Because of that, they are hurt by class rank,” Urrea said.

[High schools are doing away with class rank. What does that mean for college admissions?]

Under the new policy, high schools will continue to honor those who qualify for Latin honors. But students who receive summa cum laude recognition — a weighted GPA of 4.3 or higher — can apply to be considered for valedictorian and salutatorian after completing seven semesters of high school.

Then, the valedictorian and salutatorian would be selected based on character, leadership, scholarship and service — all pillars of the National Honor Society. If the policy is adopted, the application and selection process will be determined by the superintendent.

At-large board member Julie Hummer criticized this piece of the policy for being too subjective and voted against it.

“While well-intended, I believe a subjective selection process will only increase stress on our top students rather than eliminate it,” she said.

Ellis said she considered those concerns when she voted to dismantle class rank.

Urrea, Dana Schallheim (County District 5), president Terry Gilleland (General Assembly District 31) and Eric Grannon (General Assembly District 33) also voted to do away with the system. Leib and Hummer were joined by Michelle Corkadel (County District 7) and Candace C.W. Antwine (County District 1) in voting against the change.

Urrea had previously advocated for the board to eliminate class rank, along with valedictorian and salutatorian status.

But in May she proposed an amendment to keep valedictorian and salutatorian and alter the way students can earn those titles, after hearing from community members who wanted to sustain the tradition.

Grannon said he appreciated Urrea’s willingness to compromise, despite disagreeing with the policy change.

“I think Ms. Urrea showed what real leadership is. Real leadership is not when people disagree with you, you talk louder. She came into this with one proposal, then she listened to all sides, then she changed her position,” Grannon said. “I’m voting for this because I think it’s a very reasonable compromise.”

The changes will take effect for students entering ninth grade during the 2021-2022 school year.

Baltimore Sun

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news