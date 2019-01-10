Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Va., got a new name Thursday night. It is now Washington-Liberty High. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

A school in suburban Virginia will no longer carry the name of a Confederate general after school system officials decided Thursday night to rebrand it Washington-Liberty High.

The school board in Arlington voted unanimously to rename Washington-Lee High, adopting the second-place choice put forth by a renaming committee that included students and graduates.

“The concept of liberty is woven throughout our history, and I find that there’s a clear, logical and organic story and narrative that we can build from that name,” school board member Barbara Kanninen said.

The committee’s first choice, Washington-Loving, failed to receive support from a majority of the school board. That name would have honored the Virginia couple who successfully challenged the state’s ban on interracial marriage.

Monique O’Grady, a school board member who preferred Loving, said “liberty” will usher in “new opportunity, a new generation” for the school.

The decision marked the end of a months-long debate in the more than 27,400-student school system. It followed similar efforts across the country to remove Confederate reminders from public spaces after the deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville more than a year ago.

Last year, a Fairfax County high school that commemorated J.E.B. Stuart, the Confederate cavalry commander, was changed to Justice High School. A Richmond elementary school that also honored Stuart now carries former president Barack Obama’s name.

In Arlington, school officials began reconsidering Lee’s place in the school system in the weeks after the August 2017 events in Charlottesville.

Supporters of the renaming argued that it is inappropriate for the diverse school system to venerate a person who fought to preserve slavery and whose memory evokes painful reminders for some of laws that segregated and excluded African Americans from public life.

Those opposed to stripping Lee’s name say renaming proponents failed to consider his postwar legacy, and they have argued the renaming was initiated by an overzealous school board.

Last month, an Arlington County circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit from three unnamed students and parents who argued the school system overstepped its power in authorizing a renaming.

The school board approved new school naming guidelines in June that say if a school is named after a person, the person’s “principal legacy” must reflect the values of Arlington Public Schools. Washington-Lee, the school board unanimously determined, violated that provision.

A committee of students, school system employees and parents considered community input before recommending in December that the school board adopt Washington-Loving as the new name.

Thornton Thomas, a freshman who served on the renaming committee, said he believed the school system could have better educated the community about why a renaming was necessary.

But Thomas, 14, said honoring Lee violates the school’s values.

“It doesn’t really show the spirit of integrity when you have the name of the leader of the Confederate army on your school,” he said.