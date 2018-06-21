About 1,000 teachers in D.C. Public Schools — a quarter of the teacher workforce — lack certification the city requires to lead a classroom, according to District education leaders.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education, which handles teacher certification, said it uncovered the error during an internal investigation this winter.

The District’s teachers all have college degrees and have undergone background criminal checks and drug tests, city officials said. The interim chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, Amanda Alexander, said in an interview earlier this week that the lack of city-issued certification does not mean the teachers are unqualified to educate children.

Because of the findings of the investigation, the school system will require all teachers to start the application process for credentials by the start of the academic year — a strict time frame that hasn’t been mandated in the past, according to Alexander.

The state superintendent’s office does not require teachers who work in charter schools in the District to be certified. Nearly half of the city’s children attend charter schools.

“We do believe in the value of licensure,” Alexander said. “Licensure is just one of many components when we look at whether our teachers are meeting a high standard of excellence. Before they receive an offer, we do a background check. Our selection process is rigorous.”

To be certified, teachers must complete a series of exams offered by the District and enroll in certification courses. Teachers can be exempt from the certification course work if they receive “effective” ratings on their classroom evaluations. The certification expires after four years, and Alexander said some of the 1,000 teachers hold licenses that have lapsed.

The findings regarding the teachers come against a backdrop of other scandals in the District’s school system involving graduation rates and students from outside the city fraudulently enrolled at an elite arts school.

Educator certification is proof that someone has the training and skills to teach according to requirements specified by a school district. It is usually awarded by a state government agency and is known variously as a teaching certificate, teaching license or teaching credential.

When President Barack Obama signed the federal Every Student Succeeds Act into law in December 2015, it abolished federal certification requirements, leaving it up to the states to decide whether and how to certify teachers. Supporters of stringent licensing say schools that hire teachers without certification are devaluing the profession, but critics say that a teacher doesn’t have to be certified to be effective. Obtaining the licenses often entails enrolling in training courses.

In recent years, there has been a trend in some parts of the country to allow educators without certification to teach, spurred by severe teacher shortages in many districts. In Arizona in 2017, the legislature passed a law allowing teachers to be hired with no formal teaching training as long as they have five years of experience in fields relevant to the subject they are teaching.

WRC-TV first reported the existence of the D.C. teachers without certification Thursday.

In March 2016, the D.C. superintendent’s office instituted regulations that allowed multiple pathways for teachers to obtain their credentials. This flexibility is intended to allow the traditional public school system to better compete with the charter sector for teachers, city documents show.

The superintendent’s office allows newly hired D.C. teachers to obtain an initial teaching credential — essentially a temporary license.

To get the temporary credential, teachers must pass two city teaching skills exams, which are known as Praxis tests. The provisional credentials are valid for three years. Alexander said the 1,000 teachers who lack the proper credentials do not possess temporary ones.

Experienced teachers from other jurisdictions also must complete these exams.

Chloe Woodward-Magrane, spokeswoman for the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, said the agency is working with the school system to ensure it complies with the certification regulations.

Valerie Strauss contributed to this report.